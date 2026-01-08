Plus Universal slangekobling med Aqua Stop

Kan frakobles, uden vandet strømmer ud. Et blødt plastgreb gør den komfortabel at håndtere. Koblingen er konisk, så den passer til alle almindelige slange tykkelser.

Plus universal slangekobling med Aqua Stop, så den kan frakobles, uden vandet strømmer ud. Et blødt plastgreb gør den komfortabel at håndtere. Koblingen er konisk, så den passer til alle almindelige slange tykkelser. Kompatibel med alle klik-systemer.

Funktioner og fordele
Aqua Stop
  • Kan frakobles sikkert uden vandsprøjt
Med forsænket blødt plastgreb
  • Let at anvende.
Kliksystem
Specifikationer

Teknisk data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Farve Gul
Vægt inkl. emballage (kg) 0,1
Mål (L x B x H) (mm) 70 x 42 x 42
Plus Universal slangekobling med Aqua Stop
Kompatible maskiner
Anvendelsesområder
  • Havevanding
  • Til vanding af køkkenhaver.
  • Til vanding af krukker og potter.
  • Til vanding af prydplanter (små bede, fritstående planter og potteplanter).
  • Til rengøring af små biler.