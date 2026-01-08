Plus Universal slangekobling med Aqua Stop
Plus universal slangekobling med Aqua Stop, så den kan frakobles, uden vandet strømmer ud. Et blødt plastgreb gør den komfortabel at håndtere. Koblingen er konisk, så den passer til alle almindelige slange tykkelser. Kompatibel med alle klik-systemer.
Funktioner og fordele
Aqua Stop
- Kan frakobles sikkert uden vandsprøjt
Med forsænket blødt plastgreb
- Let at anvende.
Kliksystem
Specifikationer
Teknisk data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Farve
|Gul
|Vægt inkl. emballage (kg)
|0,1
|Mål (L x B x H) (mm)
|70 x 42 x 42
Kompatible maskiner
- G 7.180
- HBX 4.15 automatisk slangebox
- HBX 5.25 automatisk slangebox
- HBX 5.35 automatisk slangebox
- HR 2.10 Set slangetromle
- HR 4.30 Set slangetromle
- HT 2.20 Set slangevogn
- HT 3.20 Set slangevogn
- HT 4.20 Set slangevogn
- HT 5.20 M Set slangevogn
- Hose hanger Plus
- K 2 Batteri
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 Modulær UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary ED.
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home Wood
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K Mini
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Batteri
- KHB 4-18 Batteri Sæt
- KHB 4-18 Plus Batteri Sæt
- KHB 6 Batteri
- KHB 6 Batterisæt
- Plus brusepistol
- Plus slangevogn
- Plus sprøjtepistol
- Plus vippe sprinkler <320 kvm
- Premium bruselanse
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Classic Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home T 150 *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car&Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Home T 150
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home T150 *EU
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Flex
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home Wood
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium FC Plus Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Home Wood T 350
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Car
- K 7 Compact Home T 450
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
Anvendelsesområder
- Havevanding
- Til vanding af køkkenhaver.
- Til vanding af krukker og potter.
- Til vanding af prydplanter (små bede, fritstående planter og potteplanter).
- Til rengøring af små biler.