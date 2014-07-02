ABS liekinvartija HDS
More safety thanks to ABS HDS M/S flame monitoring system: A light sensor monitors the burner flame. The fuel supply cuts out automatically if the flame extinguishes.
More safety thanks to ABS HDS M/S flame monitoring system: A light sensor monitors the burner flame. The fuel supply cuts out automatically if the flame extinguishes.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|0,3
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Poistuneet tuotteet
Varaosat
Etsi täältä varaosat Kärcher laitteeseesi. Osat saat myös alueellisen valtuutetun huoltoliikkeen kautta.