Inno Foam vaahdotuslaite
High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.
Inno foam kit with detergent injector - the innovative high-pressure foam system for use with mobile and stationary HD and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. The high-pressure detergent injector features a precise dosing valve (0-5%). Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Liitäntäkierre
|EASY!Lock
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|3,2
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 EX EB Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 CX
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
Poistuneet tuotteet
Varusteet
Varaosat
Etsi täältä varaosat Kärcher laitteeseesi. Osat saat myös alueellisen valtuutetun huoltoliikkeen kautta.