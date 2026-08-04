Inno Foam vaahdotuslaite
High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.
Inno foam kit - the innovative high-pressure foam system for mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Liitäntäkierre
|EASY!Lock
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|2
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima
Poistuneet tuotteet
Varusteet
Varaosat
Etsi täältä varaosat Kärcher laitteeseesi. Osat saat myös alueellisen valtuutetun huoltoliikkeen kautta.