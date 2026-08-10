Kolmitoimisuutin, 028

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application.

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application.

Tiedot

Tekniset tiedot

Maksimipaine (bar) 300
Suutinkoko ( ) 28
Lämpötila (°C) max. 80
Liitäntäkierre EASY!Lock
Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg) 0,3
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima