Kolmitoimisuutin, 055
Triple nozzle with high-pressure pencil jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°). Fast and easy jet changeover by turning the nozzle.
Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°; manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Suutinkoko ( )
|55
|Liitäntäkierre
|M22 x 1,5
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|0,4
Varaosat
Etsi täältä varaosat Kärcher laitteeseesi. Osat saat myös alueellisen valtuutetun huoltoliikkeen kautta.