Korkeapaineletku, 10 m, DN 8, 315 bar, 1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Tiedot

Tekniset tiedot

Halkaisija ( ) DN 8
Lämpötila (°C) max. 155
Maksimipaine (bar) 315
Pituus (m) 10
Liitäntäkierre 1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin
Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg) 2,3