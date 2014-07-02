Korkeapaineletku, 15 m, DN 8, 315 bar, 1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin
15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Halkaisija ( )
|DN 8
|Lämpötila (°C)
|max. 155
|Maksimipaine (bar)
|315
|Pituus (m)
|15
|Liitäntäkierre
|1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|3,8