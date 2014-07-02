Korkeapaineletku Longlife, 1,5 m, DN 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1,5

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

Tiedot

Tekniset tiedot

Halkaisija ( ) DN 8
Lämpötila (°C) max. 155
Maksimipaine (bar) 400
Pituus (m) 1,5
Liitäntäkierre 2 x M22 x 1,5
Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg) 0,9