Korkeapaineletku Longlife, 1,5 m, DN 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1,5
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Halkaisija ( )
|DN 8
|Lämpötila (°C)
|max. 155
|Maksimipaine (bar)
|400
|Pituus (m)
|1,5
|Liitäntäkierre
|2 x M22 x 1,5
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|0,9