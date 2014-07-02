Korkeapaineletku Longlife, 20 m, DN 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin
20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced.
20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Halkaisija ( )
|DN 8
|Lämpötila (°C)
|max. 155
|Maksimipaine (bar)
|400
|Pituus (m)
|20
|Liitäntäkierre
|1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|6,5