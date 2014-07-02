Korkeapaineletku Longlife, 20 m, DN 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced.

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.

Tiedot

Tekniset tiedot

Halkaisija ( ) DN 8
Lämpötila (°C) max. 155
Maksimipaine (bar) 400
Pituus (m) 20
Liitäntäkierre 1 x M22 x 1,5 / 1 x AVS-liitin
Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg) 6,5
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima
Poistuneet tuotteet