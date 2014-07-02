Telaharja, erittäin pehmeä, valkoinen, 400 mm
Roller brush, very soft, white. Length: 400 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For cleaning sensitive floors and polishing. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.3 mm thick, 20 mm long.
Roller brush (very soft, white) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 400 mm. Suitable for cleaning sensitive floors and polishing. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.3 mm thick, 20 mm long.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Väri
|valkoinen
|Pituus (mm)
|400
|Kovuusaste
|erittäin pehmeä
|Määrä (kpl)
|1
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|1