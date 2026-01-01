18v Battery Fast Charger | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.445-036.0The 18v Fast charger quickly charges any Karcher 18v battery to 80%.
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Battery charging time with fast charger (min)
44 layout:battery_charging_time 94 layout:battery_charging_time 83 layout:battery_charging_time 143
Charging current (A)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
184 x 133 x 88
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual