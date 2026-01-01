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    3-way tap adapter | Kärcher

    Kärcher water distributor with three yellow adjustable knobs and multiple hose connectors.

    3-way tap adapter

    Part number: 2.645-200.0

    Kärcher 3-way tap adapter has 3 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting three hoses to one individual tap.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.