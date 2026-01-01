5 Wide Terry Cloths | Kärcher

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra large high-quality cotton floor cloths are suitable for use with the large floor tool for Kärcher steam cleaners. Strong steam cleaner cloths for simple attachment to floor tool. For cleaning tiled, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

High quality cotton floor cloth Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth Machine wash at 60°C if possible