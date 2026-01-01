5 Wide Terry Cloths | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.369-481.0Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
480 x 270 x 5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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