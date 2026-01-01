Accessory kit RVC 3 | Kärcher

Maintain the "set and forget" lifestyle you expect from the Kärcher RVC 3 Comfort Extra. To ensure your RVC 3 continues to deliver massive suction power and streak-free mopping, regular maintenance with genuine parts is key. This kit is designed to restore your device to "day one" performance, extending its lifetime and ensuring it handles the daily mess of a busy household with ease. The kit provides a comprehensive refresh for your robot’s high-wear components, including: - 1 Main Brush: Engineered to handle deep-seated debris and maintain the anti-tangle efficiency of your RVC 3. - 1 Wiping Cloth: Optimized for autonomous mopping, ensuring a thorough clean on hard floors. - 2 Side Brushes: Designed to sweep every edge and corner, directing dust into the 15,000 Pa suction path. - 2 High-Efficiency Filters: Crucial for maintaining air quality and peak suction performance over time. Easy to swap, these components allow you to reclaim your time while your RVC 3 remains a smart and powerful cleaning partner. With everything you need in one kit, you’re fully equipped for months of effortless, high-performance cleaning.