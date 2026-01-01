Accumulator special accessories 36V 2,5A | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.445-030.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
36
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Energy (Wh)
90
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
134 x 88 x 73
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual