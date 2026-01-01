Cloth set | Kärcher

Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool. Floor cloths are attached to the large floor tool and covers simply fitted over the hand tool. Strong, highly absorbent, lint-free terry towels effectively absorb the dirt. Ideal for cleaning PVC, linoleum, tiled and natural stone floors.

High quality cotton floor cloth Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth Machine wash at 60°C if possible High quality cotton cover for hand nozzle Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth Machine wash at 60°C if possible