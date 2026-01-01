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    Cone-spray nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory connector with a textured surface and locking clips, viewed on a white background.

    Cone-spray nozzle

    Part number: 2.643-875.0

    Clean your pet quickly and easily with the cone spray nozzle. It can be attached to the trigger gun of the portable cleaner and produces a gentle shower stream.