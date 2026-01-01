Dirt Blaster for K7, DB180 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.642-729.0The Dirt Blaster is the most powerful rotary nozzle for Kärcher K7 pressure washers. For particularly stubborn dirt on stone paving or walls.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 41 x 41
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas