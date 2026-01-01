Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Dirt Blaster for K7, DB180 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with a black nozzle and grip, set against a white background.

    Dirt Blaster for K7, DB180

    Part number: 2.642-729.0

    The Dirt Blaster is the most powerful rotary nozzle for Kärcher K7 pressure washers. For particularly stubborn dirt on stone paving or walls.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.