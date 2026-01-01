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    Exhaust Air Filter (KFI 7520) | Kärcher

    Two white rectangular cleaning cloths stacked on a white background.

    Exhaust Air Filter (KFI 7520)

    Part number: 2.863-262.0

    The exhaust air filter for the AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner – for clean exhaust air.