10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Filter bag for Robot station | Kärcher

    Stack of four white vacuum cleaner bags with a cardboard collar on top.

    Filter bag for Robot station

    Part number: 2.269-623.0

    Maintain total autonomy with high-quality fleece filter bags. Designed for the RVC 3 Comfort station, they offer hygienic, dust-free disposal and ensure weeks of hands-free cleaning.