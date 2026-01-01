10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Filter set AF 20 | Kärcher

    Two black rectangular air filters with mesh surfaces, standing upright on a white background.

    Filter set AF 20

    Part number: 2.863-056.0

    Strong performance, huge efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 20 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.