Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 7420) | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.415-953.0Robust, flat-fold filter specifically for ash and dry vacuum cleaners. For lasting cleaning power.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
197 x 97 x 48
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information