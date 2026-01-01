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    Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 7420) | Kärcher

    Rectangular white pleated filter with orange frame, isolated on white background.

    Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 7420)

    Part number: 6.415-953.0

    Robust, flat-fold filter specifically for ash and dry vacuum cleaners. For lasting cleaning power.