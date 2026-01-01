10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Flat-pleated Renovation filter WD 4-6 | Kärcher

    Rectangular air filter with white pleated paper and black frame, isolated on a white background.

    Flat-pleated Renovation filter WD 4-6

    Part number: 2.863-354.0

    Special flat pleated filter for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.