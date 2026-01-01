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    Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 357) | Kärcher

    Stack of Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with black attachment ring on top, logo visible.

    Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 357)

    Part number: 2.863-314.0

    The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 3 P and SE 4001.