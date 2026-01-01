Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 357) | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-314.0The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 3 P and SE 4001.
Quantity (Piece(s))
4
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 200 x 12
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas