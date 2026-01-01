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    Flexible Crevice Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher crevice nozzle attachment, long and narrow, with a ribbed design and branded logo, on a white background.

    Flexible Crevice Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-374.0

    Flexible crevice nozzle for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in the home, basement, workshop, car, etc. with Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.