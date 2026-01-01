Full Control Vario Power Jet for K2 - K3, VP120 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.642-724.0Vario Power spray lance for pressure washers in the K2–K3 range. With continuously adjustable pressure by simply by turning the spray lance, you will have a setting for every task.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
448 x 45 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas