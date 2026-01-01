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    G 180 Q Comfort!Hold Trigger Gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black body and yellow handle on a white background.

    G 180 Q Comfort!Hold Trigger Gun

    Part number: 2.644-434.0

    The G 180 Q Comfort!Hold trigger gun for all high pressure washers ensures maximum comfort by reducing the holding force.
    ¹⁾
    When comparing the force required to hold down the trigger on the new Kärcher COMFORT!Hold spray gun with that of standard Kärcher spray guns. The exact value varies depending on the device used.