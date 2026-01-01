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    Hard Floor Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush head with yellow accents and transparent cover, featuring wheels and attachment point.

    Hard Floor Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-322.0

    The Kärcher hard floor nozzles for the cordless vacuum cleaners VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless clean sensitive hard floors gently.