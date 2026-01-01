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    HEPA Filter | Kärcher

    Cylindrical filter with white pleated surface and black top and bottom caps, isolated on white background.

    HEPA Filter

    Part number: 2.863-318.0

    Thanks to the HEPA hygiene filter, the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is cleaner than the ambient air.