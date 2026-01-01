Hose Box HBX 5.35 Automatic | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-381.0
Hose length (m)
35
Hose diameter (mm)
11
Connection hose (m)
1.5
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
(mm)
79
Dimensions of mounting plate (W × H) (mm)
93 x 100
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
13
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
17.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
810 x 220 x 595
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Application areas