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    Hose Box HBX 5.35 Automatic | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black casing and yellow connector, mounted on a wall bracket.

    Hose Box HBX 5.35 Automatic

    Part number: 2.645-381.0

    • Automatic hose retraction