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    Hose Connector Set | Kärcher

    Yellow and black Kärcher garden hose coiled with two black connectors on a white background.

    Hose Connector Set

    Part number: 2.645-122.0

    This hose connector set from Kärcher includes a tap connector, two universal hose connectors and a garden hose, making it ideal for connecting your hose trolley to outdoor taps.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.