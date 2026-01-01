Hose reel HR 3 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.645-371.0One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3 is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. This is what flexible watering looks like.
(m)
40 30 25
(mm)
160
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
363 x 475 x 500
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas