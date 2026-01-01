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    Hose reel HR 4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black and yellow accents, featuring a handle and sturdy metal frame.

    Hose reel HR 4

    Part number: 2.645-373.0

    For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4 offers both options and can be easily removed from the wall for flexible watering.