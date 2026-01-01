Hose reel HR 4.30 Set | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-374.0For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4.30 set with a 30 m hose, accessories and nozzle holder offers both options for flexible watering.
Hose length (m)
30
(m)
40 30 25
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
(mm)
160
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas