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    Hose set with hanger | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose set with yellow hose, connectors, and black wall mount bracket.

    Hose set with hanger

    Part number: 2.645-114.0

    Whether you need a solid jet for cleaning mud from garden furniture or want to connect your garden hose to a pressure washer to blast decking and patios, this hose set does it all.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.