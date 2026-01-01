Hose set with hanger | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-114.0Whether you need a solid jet for cleaning mud from garden furniture or want to connect your garden hose to a pressure washer to blast decking and patios, this hose set does it all.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
15
Thread size
G1
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 260 x 110
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas