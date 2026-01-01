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    Hose trolley HT 2 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose reel with handle and wheels, set against a white background.

    Hose trolley HT 2

    Part number: 2.645-361.0

    The mobile and stable hose trolley impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability. A compact model with a height-adjustable handle for small gardens.