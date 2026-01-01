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    Hose trolley HT 3 | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel cart with black and yellow design, featuring a handle and wheels for mobility.

    Hose trolley HT 3

    Part number: 2.645-363.0

    Mobile and stable: The hose trolley for medium-sized gardens scores points with its extra-wide base for maximum stability and its height-adjustable handle. Includes nozzle holder.