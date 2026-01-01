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    Hose trolley HT 4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel cart with wheels, black and yellow design, featuring a handle and winding mechanism.

    Hose trolley HT 4

    Part number: 2.645-365.0

    Everything under control: the hose trolley scores points with its robust hose reel, extra-wide base for maximum stability, precise hose guide and height-adjustable handle.