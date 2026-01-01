Hose trolley HT 4.20 Set | Kärcher

The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The hose trolley is ready for immediate use thanks to the supplied 20 m hose and accessories, such as the Kärcher connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.

Hose guide For easy winding and unwinding of the hose. Non-slip, and ergonomic handle Convenient handle for easy handling. 1 angled hose connector Fixation of hose ends