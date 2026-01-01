Hose trolley HT 5 M | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-367.0
(m)
60 50 35
Bursting pressure (bar)
45
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas