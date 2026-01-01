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    Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520 | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, black and yellow wheels, and a handle for easy transport.

    Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520

    Part number: 2.645-168.0

    The Kärcher Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520 is a mobile storage system to keep your garden hoses neat and accessories all in one place. Its innovative design is both durable and practical to store.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.