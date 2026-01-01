Indoor tap connector | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-010.0Connect your garden hose to an indoor connection with the indoor tap connector from Kärcher. Its robust thread protection and brass internal thread gives you an easy and reliable connection.
Thread size
G3/4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
54 x 34 x 34
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas