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    Indoor tap connector | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher hose connectors, two black and two brass, arranged in a row on a white background.

    Indoor tap connector

    Part number: 2.645-010.0

    Connect your garden hose to an indoor connection with the indoor tap connector from Kärcher. Its robust thread protection and brass internal thread gives you an easy and reliable connection.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.