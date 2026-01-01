Kitchen Cloth Set for Easyfix | Kärcher

High-quality microfibre cloth set for optimum cleanliness across the entire kitchen. The two microfibre floor cloths for the floor nozzle EasyFix guarantee a brilliantly clean kitchen floor. A hook-and-loop system enables them to be fixed easily and quickly to the floor nozzle EasyFix and removed without having to come into contact with dirt. Using the microfibre cover for the hand nozzle, you can effortlessly remove stubborn dirt (e. g. on the hobs) yourself. And the microfibre stainless steel cloth will make any stainless steel surface gleam.

High quality microfiber Machine washable up to 60 °C. Do not use fabric softener Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Perfect edge cleaning Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. Optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Foot loop on the floor cloth No contact with dirt when changing the cloth: simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle up and away Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. Cloth for stainless steel of high quality microfiber