Kitchen Cloth Set for Easyfix | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-265.0Microfibre cloth set for optimal cleanliness across the entire kitchen. A hook and loop fastening system enables the floor cloths to be fixed easily and quickly to the easyfix floor nozzle. The microfibre hand nozzle means you can effortlessly remove stubborn dirt.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 112 x 18
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas