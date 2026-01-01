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    Microfiber cloth kit for bathrooms | Kärcher

    Yellow cloth, striped cleaning pad with grey and yellow stripes, and two white microfiber pads arranged side by side.

    Microfiber cloth kit for bathrooms

    Part number: 2.863-171.0

    The bathroom cloth set contains different microfiber cloths for steam cleaning in bathrooms.