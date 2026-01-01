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    Microfibre floor cloths abrasive 2-er Se | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfiber cloths with grey stripes and branded tags, laid flat on a white background.

    Microfibre floor cloths abrasive 2-er Se

    Part number: 2.863-309.0

    The EasyFix abrasive floor cleaning cloths remove even stubborn stains from scratch-resistant stone floors. The hook-and-loop system allows easy attachment and removal without contact with dirt.