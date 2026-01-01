MP 145 Multi Power Jet | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.643-239.0The Kärcher multi-power jet has 5 different types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
447 x 57 x 57
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas