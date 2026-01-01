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    Non-stick iron soleplate | Kärcher

    Iron soleplate with perforated design and black handle, isolated on a white background.

    Non-stick iron soleplate

    Part number: 2.860-142.0

    Non-stick sole for the I6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate. Perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes or lace.