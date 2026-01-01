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    Nozzles PC | Kärcher

    Metallic component with a cylindrical shape, featuring a gold band and silver ends, against a white background.

    Nozzles PC

    Part number: 2.644-495.0

    Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with 360° cleaning effect for the preventative maintenance cleaning of pipes, drains and downpipes. With R1/8" connection for fitting on the pipe cleaning hose.