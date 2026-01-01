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    Pipe cleaning set, 7.5 m | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher hose with metal connectors on both ends, placed on a white background.

    Pipe cleaning set, 7.5 m

    Part number: 2.637-729.0

    Pipe cleaning set with 7.5 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains, downpipes and toilets.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.